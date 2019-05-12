Man Robbed in Violent Gang Attack in Brooklyn: NYPD - NBC New York
Man Robbed in Violent Gang Attack in Brooklyn: NYPD

Published 6 minutes ago

    Man Robbed in Violent Gang Attack in Brooklyn: NYPD
    NYPD
    Police released these surveillance images of suspects in a violent robbery in Brooklyn.

    A man was attacked by a group of people in Brooklyn who punched and kicked him before stealing his wallet, police said. 

    The 38-year-old man was walking at Chestnut Street and Glenmore Avenue in East New York on May 10 when he was attacked from behind, the NYPD said. 

    The group of five men pushed him to the ground, punched him and kicked him on the head and torso, police said. 

    They grabbed his wallet, which had $60, and slashed him on the head, police said. 

    Then they ran off. No one has been arrested. 

    The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

