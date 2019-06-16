What to Know Police are searching for a man who allegedly recorded a woman and two girls through a bathroom window on Long Island

Police are searching for a man who allegedly filmed a woman and two girls through a bathroom window on Long Island while he was standing on the porch outside.

The 24-year-old woman was in the bathroom of her sister’s home on Harrison Street in Elmont with a 15-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl around 9:21 p.m. on Saturday when another resident spotted the man standing on the porch recording a cell phone video through the window, police said.

The man fled the porch on foot after the incident, according to police.

Police say the man was in his 20s and was wearing camouflage shorts, a light colored shirt and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.