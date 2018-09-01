Man Rapes 11-Year-Old After Crawling Through Window: Police

A man raped an 11-year-old girl after crawling through her bedroom window, the NYPD said.

What to Know A man raped an 11-year-old girl after crawling through her bedroom window

The girl was sleeping in her bed at her home in Brooklyn when the man gained access to her second-floor window

The girl was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said

The girl was sleeping in her bed at her home near Flatbush Avenue and Winthrop Street, in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens in Brooklyn, around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the man somehow gained access to a second-floor window and got into her room, police said.

The man then raped the girl and fled through the same window, the NYPD said.

The girl called for her parents, who called 911, police said. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The suspect was last seen wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with “SF” and camo shorts.