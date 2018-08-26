The man suspected of drawing the swastikas, left, and a photo of one of the ambulances, right.

A man scrawled swastikas and the phrase "Nazi Pigs" on five ambulances in upper Manhattan, the NYPD said.

The man was seen writing on one of the ambulances, which was parked at the FDNY EMS Station 13 at 501 W. 172nd St., near Amsterdam Avenue, around 7:20 a.m. on Sunday, police said.

He fled north on Amsterdam on foot after he vandalized the vehicles, the NYPD said.

Fire marshals have been notified, and the incident is under investigation, the FDNY said.