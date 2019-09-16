Man Puts Bag Over Girl's Head in Possible Abduction Attempt in New Jersey: Police

A possible abduction attempt of a 6-year-old girl has neighbors in a New Jersey town on high alert as police say the stranger put a paper bag over the child's head.

Howell Township police say they're searching for a white man, approximately 40 years old, who sat in black SUV on Crooked Stick Court in Howell and observed the neighborhood "for an extended period of time" on Sunday afternoon.

The man reportedly got out of his car and approached the girl who was picking up toys after being out and playing with her friends.

The stranger, who was described as thin build with black hair and beard, placed the bag over the girl's head after her friends went inside, police said.

The 6-year-old girl screamed and ran inside her home but she wasn't injured. The man didn't try to grab the girl, according to police.

Police are canvassing the neighborhood and have asked anyone with information to call 732-938-4111.