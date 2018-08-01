'Incidental' Bump Leads Man to Push Straphanger Onto Subway Tracks at Grand Central - NBC New York
'Incidental' Bump Leads Man to Push Straphanger Onto Subway Tracks at Grand Central

It all started after what cops say was 'incidental contact'

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 4 hours ago

    What to Know

    • Police say they are searching for a man who pushed a fellow straphanger onto the subway tracks at Grand Central Terminal

    • Cops claim the shove spurred after the victim made 'incidental contact' with the suspect, who then challenged him to a fight

    • The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for cuts to his arms and legs; witnesses with tips are urged to call officials

    An “incidental” bump led a man to shove a fellow straphanger onto the subway tracks at a busy Grand Central Terminal on Monday, police say.

    It was just after 4 p.m. when a 47-year-old man walking up the stairs to the 6 train accidentally bumped into the suspect, according to the NYPD. Once the duo reached the platform, the suspect hit the victim from behind and challenged him to a fight.

    That's when cops claim the suspect shoved the victim onto the track bed. While other commuters helped the victim get back onto the platform to safety, the man who shoved him ran off, police said.

    The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for cuts to his arms and legs. He is expected to make a full recovery.

    Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.

