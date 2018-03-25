Man Punches 5-Year-Old Boy on Subway: Police

Police are searching for a man who punched a 5-year-old boy on the subway.

What to Know Police are looking for a man who punched a 5-year-old boy on the subway

The boy was riding the G train with his mother in Brooklyn

The child's face was bruised and swollen

A man punched a 5-year-old boy in the face while riding on the subway, police said Sunday.

The boy was riding the G train in Brooklyn with his mother when the man punched the child in the face, the NYPD said. The boy's face was bruised and swollen.

The man taunted the child before fleeing at the Bergen Street station, police said.

The boy was taken to NYU Langone Health Cobble Hill, where he was treated and released.

The man is about 20 years old with short black hair and a mustache, police said. He's about 6 feet tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing an olive-colored long sleeve shirt, black jacket, black sneakers and beige cargo pants.

The NYPD released these images of a man suspected of punching a 5-year-old boy on the G train.

Photo credit: NBC 4 New York

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

The Best Signs From NYC's March For Our Lives