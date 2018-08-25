Man Punched in the Face Before Robbery on Staten Island: NYPD - NBC New York
Man Punched in the Face Before Robbery on Staten Island: NYPD

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    Suspects in Knock-Down Robbery Caught on Video

    The NYPD released this surveillence video of two suspects in the punching and robbery of a man on Staten Island. (Published 2 hours ago)

    A man was punched in the face, knocking him to the ground, before he was robbed on Staten Island, police said Saturday. 

    Police are asking for help finding the two attackers. 

    The men, both believed to be in their 20s, walked up to the victim at 4 a.m. on July 30 near Beekman Avenue and Riley Avenue and punched him in the face, the NYPD said. 

    The 24-year-old victim fell to the ground, then the attackers took his cell phone, wallet and watch, police said. They ran off. 

    The victim didn't require hospitalization.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

    Police released these images of suspects in a robbery on Staten Island.
    Photo credit: NYPD

