Man Punched in Head in Williamsburg Sidewalk Attack: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Punched in Head in Williamsburg Sidewalk Attack: NYPD

By Wale Aliyu

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Top 3 Causes of Winter Injuries—And How to Avoid Them
    NBC 4 New York
    Surveillance video shows a man punching another man from behind in Williamsburg.

    A man ran up to a small group of people standing on the sidewalk in Williamsburg, punched one of them in the head and ran off, video shows. 

    The victim Jewish and wearing a shtreimel, a fur hat worn by some Hasidic Jewish men, but police weren't investigating it as a hate crime. 

    The victim, a 32-year-old man, was standing on Throop Avenue at Wallabout Street at 6:40 p.m. Friday when he was attacked, police said. 

    Video shows a man running up from behind and punching him in the head, then running away. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Wally Gobetz/Flickr

    Police said the attacker yelled "BLAH!" 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    Last weekend, a boy wearing Hasidic clothing was beaten by a man in an apparently unprovoked attack just a block from Friday's attack, police say.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us