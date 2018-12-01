Man Punched in Head in Williamsburg Sidewalk Attack: NYPD

Surveillance video shows a man punching another man from behind in Williamsburg.

A man ran up to a small group of people standing on the sidewalk in Williamsburg, punched one of them in the head and ran off, video shows.

The victim Jewish and wearing a shtreimel, a fur hat worn by some Hasidic Jewish men, but police weren't investigating it as a hate crime.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was standing on Throop Avenue at Wallabout Street at 6:40 p.m. Friday when he was attacked, police said.

Video shows a man running up from behind and punching him in the head, then running away.

Police said the attacker yelled "BLAH!"

The investigation is ongoing.

Last weekend, a boy wearing Hasidic clothing was beaten by a man in an apparently unprovoked attack just a block from Friday's attack, police say.