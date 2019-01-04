Man Pleads Guilty to Forcing Girl Into Prostitution, Had Her Work Out of Senior Citizen Facility in New York City - NBC New York
Man Pleads Guilty to Forcing Girl Into Prostitution, Had Her Work Out of Senior Citizen Facility in New York City

Published 46 minutes ago

    A New York City man pleaded guilty for forcing a teenage girl into prostitution and making her work out of a Queens senior citizen residence, according to authorities.

    Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown announced Friday that Joseph Gilbert, 26, of St. Albans, Queens pleaded guilty the day prior to attempted sex trafficking for forcing a teenage girl into prostitution between December 2016 and March 2017.

    Prosecutors say Gilbert allegedly beat and threatened the youngster into having sex dates with strangers out of a Queens senior citizen residence.

    “The youngster suffered greatly, but managed to escape the clutch’s of the defendant. She will, however, have to live with the memory of this experience for the rest of her life,” Brown said.

    Gilbert faces up to eight years in prison when he is sentenced Jan. 25.

    According to the charges, from December 2016 through March 2017, Gilbert forced the teenager into having sex dates with strangers, working out of a Queens senior citizen residence. He also allegedly made the youngster turn over all the money she made to him.

    The girl allegedly had been living with Gilbert and an older drug-addicted resident of the facility.

    Prosecutors say when the girl expressed that she no longer wanted to engage in prostitution, Gilbert violently beat her and threatened her.

    Prosecutors say that in March 2017, the victim ran away from Gilbert. She was able tell the police where Gilbert operated and he was arrested.

