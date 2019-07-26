Man Playing Dominoes Injured by Stray Bullet From Gun Fight

A 51-year-old man play dominoes in the Bronx was struck by a bullet from a nearby gun fight on Wednesday. Police are searching for the suspects. Brian Thompson reports.

A 51-year-old man who was playing dominoes with several other people was shot by a stray bullet from a gun fight in the Bronx on Wednesday.

Police say they're searching for two suspects involved in the violent shootout on Sherman Avenue. The victim was struck in the torso and he was transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

A surveillance video of the incident shows the two men shooting at each other and one of them runs down the street being chased by the other.

It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information in is asked contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.