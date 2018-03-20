Man Found Guilty of Mutilating Queens Woman in 2015 Sentenced to 25 Years to Life in Prison - NBC New York
Man Found Guilty of Mutilating Queens Woman in 2015 Sentenced to 25 Years to Life in Prison

Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A Queens man accused of slashing, stabbing and mutilating a 28-year-old woman to death in 2015 has been sentenced to 25 years to life

    • Christopher Sobers, 28, was convicted last month of second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession

    • Sobers was found guilty of the murder of Qing Qing Kiemde, 28, who was found mutilated in a Queens park in 2015

    A Queens man accused of mutilating a 28-year-old woman to death in 2015 has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, officials announced Tuesday.

    Christopher Sobers, 28, was convicted last month of second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property in connection to the murder of Qing Qing Kiemde.

    On Oct. 11, 2015 Kiemde’s mutilated body was found by a homeless man off a pathway in Kissena Corridor Park in Flushing. She was apparently killed on or around Oct. 10, 2015, according to Queens District Attorney Richard Brown.

    The trial testimony says Sobers repeatedly stabbed and slashed Kiemde to death. She was found with slashes to her neck and abdomen — nearly decapitating and disemboweling her, according to Brown.

    Brown said the young woman, who was a bakery worker, met her killer in a group meeting and became romantically involved with him.

    Kiemde lived in Elmhurst with her family after getting divorced six months prior at the time of her murder. She was last been seen by her father the morning before, officials said. The father told detectives at the time it was not unusual for Kiemde to travel for several days at a time before returning home.

