Man Masturbates, Smokes Cigarette on Subway Train: NYPD - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Warnings, Watches for Deep Freeze
logo_nyc_2x

Man Masturbates, Smokes Cigarette on Subway Train: NYPD

Passengers saw the man masturbating with his hand down his pants on a southbound Q train, police said

Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Masturbates, Smokes Cigarette on Subway Train: NYPD
    NYPD
    The man police are searching for.

    What to Know

    • A man allegedly lay down on a subway seat and masturbated in front of other passengers before getting up and lighting a cigarette

    • Passengers saw the man masturbating with his hand down his pants on a southbound Q train

    • After the man stopped, he stood up, wiped his hands on a pole and lit a cigarette, according to police

    A man allegedly lay down on a subway seat and masturbated in front of other passengers before getting up and lighting a cigarette, police said.

    Passengers saw the man masturbating with his hand down his pants on a southbound Q train that had just left the Dekalb Avenue station in Brooklyn around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, the NYPD said.

    After the man stopped, he stood up, wiped his hands on a pole and lit a cigarette, according to police.

    The man got off the train at the Church Avenue station, police said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images/EyeEm

    The man is around 50 or 60 years old and was last seen wearing a knit cap, a blue hooded sweater, a dark jacket, grey sweatpants and black and white sneakers.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us