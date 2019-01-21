Man Masturbates, Smokes Cigarette on Subway Train: NYPD

What to Know A man allegedly lay down on a subway seat and masturbated in front of other passengers before getting up and lighting a cigarette

A man allegedly lay down on a subway seat and masturbated in front of other passengers before getting up and lighting a cigarette, police said.

Passengers saw the man masturbating with his hand down his pants on a southbound Q train that had just left the Dekalb Avenue station in Brooklyn around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, the NYPD said.

After the man stopped, he stood up, wiped his hands on a pole and lit a cigarette, according to police.

The man got off the train at the Church Avenue station, police said.

The man is around 50 or 60 years old and was last seen wearing a knit cap, a blue hooded sweater, a dark jacket, grey sweatpants and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.