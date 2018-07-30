A Long Island mall security guard is accused of leaving a 2-year-old boy alone in a car while he worked, police say.

Kaliym Rodriguez, 26, of Roosevelt, was arrested Sunday and is charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, according to police. Attorney information for Rodriguez wasn’t immediately known.

Nassau County cops say they were called to a parking garage at the Roosevelt Field Mall on Old Country Road Sunday around 11:30 a.m. when they found the two-year-old boy alone in the car, strapped in a car seat and "sweating profusely." Police said they were able to get to the child through an open window and put him into a car with air conditioning while paramedics rushed to the scene.

The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and then released, police said. An hour and a half later, Rodriguez returned to the car, where police say they cuffed him. He had just gotten done working his security guard shift at Macy’s, which is inside the mall.

The boy is now in the care of Child Protective Services.