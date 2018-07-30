Man Left 'Profusely Sweating' 2-Year-Old Boy in Car While He Worked Security at Long Island Mall: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Left 'Profusely Sweating' 2-Year-Old Boy in Car While He Worked Security at Long Island Mall: Police

Kaliym Rodriguez, 26, of Roosevelt, is charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child

Published at 2:41 AM EDT on Jul 30, 2018 | Updated at 9:45 AM EDT on Jul 30, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Left 'Profusely Sweating' 2-Year-Old Boy in Car While He Worked Security at Long Island Mall: Police
    Nassau County Police Department
    Kaliym Rodriguez

    A Long Island mall security guard is accused of leaving a 2-year-old boy alone in a car while he worked, police say.

    Kaliym Rodriguez, 26, of Roosevelt, was arrested Sunday and is charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, according to police. Attorney information for Rodriguez wasn’t immediately known.

    Nassau County cops say they were called to a parking garage at the Roosevelt Field Mall on Old Country Road Sunday around 11:30 a.m. when they found the two-year-old boy alone in the car, strapped in a car seat and "sweating profusely." Police said they were able to get to the child through an open window and put him into a car with air conditioning while paramedics rushed to the scene.

    The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and then released, police said. An hour and a half later, Rodriguez returned to the car, where police say they cuffed him. He had just gotten done working his security guard shift at Macy’s, which is inside the mall.

    These 30 NY, NJ Hospitals Got Highest Grades in Safety Study

    [NY ONLY CANVA] These Hospitals in New Jersey and New York Received Highest Grades in New Safety Report
    Pexels/CC

    The boy is now in the care of Child Protective Services.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us