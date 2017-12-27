The NYPD is looking for a man it says left racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic stickers on multiple storefronts on the Upper East Side.

The unidentified man’s vandalism began when he left a sticker containing slurs on the window of Travers Jewelers on Madison Avenue on Oct. 4. A store employee found the sticker and had it removed.

On Oct. 30, a second store employee found a sticker on the window of Roland Mouret, an upscale women’s boutique also on Madison Avenue. The sticker displayed an anti-Semitic symbol.

Then, more than a month later on Dec. 2, a storekeeper at Stephen Russell Jewelry on Madison Avenue found a sticker with another anti-Semitic symbol on the shop’s front window.

None of the storekeepers interacted with the unidentified man, but the NYPD has released surveillance photos of him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.