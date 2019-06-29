Man Knocks Woman Out, Tries to Rape Her in Manhattan: Police

Attacker Knocks Woman Out, Tries to Rape Her in Manhattan: Police - NBC New York
Attacker Knocks Woman Out, Tries to Rape Her in Manhattan: Police

The 20-year-old woman was walking in the park behind Stuy Town when the attack happened, the NYPD said

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    An attacker knocked a woman out and tried to rape her as she was walking in Manhattan — but fled when a bystander rushed to help her, police said.

    An attacker knocked a woman out and tried to rape her as she was walking in Manhattan — but fled when a witness rushed to help her, police said.

    The 20-year-old woman was walking in the park behind Stuy Town in the East Village around 5 a.m. on Saturday when the man approached her from behind and grabbed her by the neck, the NYPD said.

    The woman fought back, but ended up passing out and falling to the ground, according to police.

    The man tried to sexually assault her, but fled the scene when a witness rushed to her aid and called 911, police said.

    He was last seen running west on 17th Street toward Second Avenue wearing a blue shirt and black jeans, the NYPD said. Police released surveillance video that shows the man turning onto First Avenue from 16th Street not long before the attack.

    The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for abrasions on her forehead, neck and elbows, police said.

    Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

