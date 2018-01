A 39-year-old man was killed in a snowmobile crash in Morris County, police said Sunday.

Brian Petronaci, of Hopatcong, was driving the snowmobile when he struck a rock, causing him to crash into trees, Jefferson Township police said.

Petronaci was pronounced dead at the scene on Liffy Island, which is across from the Lake Forrest Yacht Club.

Police were called to help look for Petronaci after 1 a.m. Sunday. Officers found his body about an hour later, police said.