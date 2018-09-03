Man Killed in Hit-And-Run on Cross Bronx Expressway: Police

What to Know A 66-year-old man was pronounced dead after his body was found lying on a Cross Bronx Expressway ramp, police say

NYPD responded to a call of a possible unconscious man on the Cross Bronx Expressway near Rosedale Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday

The man was the victim of an apparent hit-and-run, according to authorities

A 66-year-old man was pronounced dead after his body was found lying on a Cross Bronx Expressway ramp, the victim of an apparent hit-and-run, police say.

NYPD responded to a call of a possible unconscious man on the Cross Bronx Expressway near Rosedale Avenue in the Bronx shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday.

According to authorities, when police arrived they observed on the southbound Exit 5A ramp of the Cross Bronx Expressway a 66-year-old man with severe trauma lying on the roadway, unconscious and unresponsive.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say that the man’s injuries were consistent with being struck with an unknown vehicle.

The identity of the victim is pending.

The NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the incident.