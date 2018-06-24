Man Killed, Woman Critically Injured in NJ Shooting: Officials

A shooting in New Jersey killed a man and critically injured a woman, prosecutors said Sunday.

The shots were detected by a ShotSpotter at about 1 a.m. near New and West Fifth streets in Plainfield, Union County Prosecutor Michael A. Monahan said.

Michael Welsh, 24, of Plainfield, was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, the prosecutor said.

A 25-year-old woman, who lives in Scotch Plains, was hospitalized in critical condition, Monahan said.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Union County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Tips can be given anonymously at 908-654-TIPS (8477).

