The man was shot in the torso several times, police said

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A 22-year-old man died after he was shot in the torso during an argument, police said

    • The man was shot in the torso several times at a home on Guy R. Brewer Blvd, between 107th and 108th avenues, in Jamaica, Queens

    • A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting and an investigation is ongoing

    A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 22-year-old man shot dead at a baby shower in Queens last month, the NYPD says.

    Lhosni Colot, of Queens, is charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon after police say he shot and killed Tymel West during an argument at a home on Guy R. Brewer Boulevard, between 107th and 108th avenues in Jamaica back on Nov. 3. 

    It's not clear whether Colot has an attorney who can comment on the allegations against him. 

    West's family and friends were having a baby shower that night when an argument broke out, police said. The dispute spilled outside and someone shot West multiple times in the chest. 

    People left candles on the sidewalk for West, a father who was remembered as a close friend, a "chill person" and a "good dude." 

    The investigation is ongoing.

