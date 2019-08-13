What to Know A 26-year-old man was found dead behind a Home Depot in Brooklyn last month; his death was ruled a homicide

The man, whose name has not been released, had a laceration to the head and a puncture wound to his left shoulder

Two homeless people now face murder charges, police said Tuesday -- a 34-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man

Two homeless people -- a man and a woman -- have been charged with murder in the death of a 26-year-old found face down and bleeding at the back of a Home Depot in Brooklyn last month, authorities said Tuesday.

Elizabeth Quintanilla, 34, and Edgar Garcia, 28, were both arrested in the death of the victim, whose name has not been released. Police have said the victim had a laceration to the head and a puncture wound to the shoulder when he was found behind the Cropsey Avenue store early on Sunday, July 28, police said.

He was unconscious and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not said what may have killed him or what may have motivated the homicide.

It wasn't clear if Quintanilla or Garcia had attorneys who could comment.