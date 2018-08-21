Investigators say they may have found the murder weapon in a Hell's Kitchen killing inside a trash can and an exclusive video may be the next big break in the case. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018)

What to Know A man was stabbed to death in Hell's Kitchen early Monday and now police say a man and a woman have been charged in the slaying

David Gamble, 54, and Chantel Davis, 39, both of Manhattan are charged with murder in the death of the man whose name hasn't been released

The arrests come just hours after investigators said they found the possible weapon after looking at video exclusively obtained by News 4

A man and a woman have been arrested in the vicious slaying of a man found bloodied in the middle of 46th Street in Hell’s Kitchen, police said early Tuesday, just hours after investigators found the possible murder weapon.

David Gamble, 54, and Chantel Davis, 39, both of Manhattan are charged with murder in the stabbing death of a man found by a cab driver in the middle of the street, between Ninth and 10th Avenues around 3 a.m. Monday, the NYPD and police sources said. It wasn't clear whether the pair of suspects had attorneys who could comment on the allegations.

Neighbor Margaret Weinhart told News 4 that she heard yelling right before the man's body was found.

"I knew something happened really bad for the way he was screaming," she said.



Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found the unconscious man with injuries to his face as well as a stab wound to his chest. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the man has not been released. Sources said the man did not have identification on him.

Exclusive video obtained by News 4 shows an SUV pulling up on West 45th Street near Ninth Avenue about six minutes after the stabbing. One man gets out of the passenger side, chucks something from across the street into a fenced-in area with trash cans outside an apartment building, where the item bounces off the building. On Monday afternoon, police recovered a knife from that same fenced-in area.