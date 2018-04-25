What to Know Andrew Rhoden was convicted of slitting the throat of his estranged wife as she sat in her car outside a friend's house in September 2016

He had followed her to the friend's house after showing up at her workplace, prosecutors have said

He was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in prison

A 48-year-old Brooklyn man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for slitting the throat of his estranged wife as she pulled up to her friend's house after work nearly two years ago.

Andrew Rhoden, otherwise known as Beresford Ashley, "stalked and then mercilessly killed an innocent woman as she was trying to get away from him," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in announcing the sentencing Wednesday. "He has now been held accountable for his cowardly actions and will spend many years in prison."

Rhoden had been convicted by a jury of second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon in November for the Sept. 13, 2016 killing of 45-year-old Karen Bartley.

According to trial testimony, Rhoden showed up at Bartley's workplace, a nursing home on Linden Boulevard in Brownsville, shortly before noon that day. When she saw him, she went back inside and alerted security. A security officer walked her to her car and she drove to her friend's house.

As Bartley was pulling up to the friend's house 10 minutes later, Rhoden blocked her with his car, got into the back seat of hers and stabbed her multiple times. He slit her through from side to side, it was revealed at trial. Rhoden drove off when the friend came out of the house. She found Bartley slumped over and called 911.

Early the next morning, around 1:30 a.m., Rhoden walked into the 78th Precinct stationhouse with his hand bleeding; he told cops he had a fight with his wife and may have committed a crime. Evidence showed blood found in his car was a mixture of his and Bartley's DNA; Rhoden's T-shirt also had a similar mix.