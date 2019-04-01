A good Samaritan and police officers helped save a man who was trying to jump off the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. (Published 20 minutes ago)

What to Know New York State Police say a man tried to jump over a barrier on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and into the water on Sunday

State Police Trooper Joshua Kaye and a passerby helped save the man from leaping from the bridge

The man who tried to jump was taken to an area hospital for evaluation; Kaye was also taken to a hospital to for pain to his ribs and back

A man’s life was saved Sunday thanks to the help of some quick-thinking first-responders and good Samaritans.

New York State Police say a man tried to jump over a barrier on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and into the water. But when Trooper Joshua Kaye spotted a car stopped in the right lane he stopped to take a look.

Police say Kaye ran over to the man and held onto him. Two passersby joined in on the rescue and grabbed the man until the NYPD arrived to help pull the man back to safety.

Dramatic video (above) shows the tense moments during the rescue.

The man who tried to jump from the bridge was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Kaye was also taken to a hospital to for pain to his ribs and back.

If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting 'Home' to 741741.