Man Intentionally Drives Into Staten Island Building Where Ex-Wife Lives: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Intentionally Drives Into Staten Island Building Where Ex-Wife Lives: Police

Published Sep 23, 2019 at 2:21 AM | Updated at 2:27 AM EDT on Sep 23, 2019

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Intentionally Drives Into Staten Island Building Where Ex-Wife Lives: Police
    Citizen App

    What to Know

    • A man appeared to have intentionally crashed his van into a Staten Island building where his ex-wife lives, according to police

    • Cellphone videos posted online by witnesses showed the vehicle engulfed in flames as firefighters worked quickly to put out the fire

    • The driver was only identified as a 42-year-old man. It wasn't immediately clear what charges he will face

    A driver was injured following a fiery crash into a building on Staten Island where his ex-wife apparently lives, according to police.

    The 42-year-old man reportedly got into his white van some time before 11 p.m. Sunday and appeared to have intentionally drove into the Legacy Africana Market storefront on Bay Street.

    Cellphone videos posted online by witnesses showed the vehicle engulfed in flames as firefighters worked quickly to put out the fire.

    The driver was transported to Richmond University Medical Center. He has not been identified.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    LightRocket via Getty Images

    It wasn't immediately clear what charges he will face but he's expected to be released from the hospital into police custody.

    No other information was available.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us