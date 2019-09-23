What to Know A man appeared to have intentionally crashed his van into a Staten Island building where his ex-wife lives, according to police

A driver was injured following a fiery crash into a building on Staten Island where his ex-wife apparently lives, according to police.

The 42-year-old man reportedly got into his white van some time before 11 p.m. Sunday and appeared to have intentionally drove into the Legacy Africana Market storefront on Bay Street.

Cellphone videos posted online by witnesses showed the vehicle engulfed in flames as firefighters worked quickly to put out the fire.

The driver was transported to Richmond University Medical Center. He has not been identified.

It wasn't immediately clear what charges he will face but he's expected to be released from the hospital into police custody.

No other information was available.