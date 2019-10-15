Person Injured in Police-Involved Shooting in Brooklyn: NYPD - NBC New York
Person Injured in Police-Involved Shooting in Brooklyn: NYPD

No officers were injured in the incident. The condition of the person who was shot was not immediately available

Published 10 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A person has been injured in a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn Tuesday night, according to cops

    • The shooting occurred around 8 p.m., according to police, at the corner of Baltic Street and Hoyt Street in Cobble Hill

    A person has been injured in a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn Tuesday night, according to cops.

    The shooting occurred around 8 p.m., according to police, at the corner of Baltic Street and Hoyt Street in Cobble Hill.

    No officers were injured in the incident. The condition of the man who was shot was not immediately available, and the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not clear.

    An investigation is ongoing.

    This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

