A 57-year-old Queens man has been indicted on murder and other charges for allegedly stabbing his wife to death and seriously injuring their daughter when she tried to intervene and save her mother, prosecutors said Thursday.

Jaward Hussain, of Fresh Meadows, was arraigned on a six-count indictment charging him with murder, felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the Jan. 15 death of his wife, Fatima Jaward, and attack on their daughter.

It was on the afternoon that winter day that the indictment alleges Hussain, wielding two knives, attacked Jaward, stabbing her repeatedly. As the bloody attack raged on, prosecutors say the couple's daughter tried to stop her father -- she stepped between the two and was slashed in her hands and wrists.

Both women were taken to a hospital, where Jaward died. She was 44.

Prosecutors described a vicious attack in their own home by "someone who presumably loved them both."

"This is the absolute worst outcome to domestic violence. The victim succumbed to her injuries and the surviving daughter’s wounds will heal, but she’ll forever be traumatized by this violent incident," Acting Queens District Attorney John Ryan said in a statement. "The defendant now faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life incarcerated for his alleged actions."

Information on an attorney for Hussain wasn't immediately available.