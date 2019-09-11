Man Points Gun at 1-Year-Old Girl in Terrifying Queens Robbery, Police Say - NBC New York
WATCH LIVE: 
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
logo_nyc_2x

Man Points Gun at 1-Year-Old Girl in Terrifying Queens Robbery, Police Say

No injuries were reported, but the thief made off with the woman's purse, which had $7,000 inside, according to authorities

Published 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Cops Seek Man Who Pointed Gun at 1-Year-Old Child

    Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly tried to rob a woman at gunpoint as she held her 1-year-old niece -- and he turned the weapon at the child as he threatened her, police say. (Published 38 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A 29-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint by a man who pointed the weapon at her 1-year-old niece in Queens last week, police say

    • No injuries were reported, but the thief made off with the woman's purse, which had $7,000 inside, according to authorities

    • Police released surveillance video of the suspect (above); anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

    Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly tried to rob a woman at gunpoint as she held her 1-year-old niece in Queens last week -- and he turned the weapon at the child when she initially denied him her bag, police say.

    The 29-year-old woman was walking into a home near 135th Place and Sutter Avenue around dinnertime Friday when the stranger approached them, flashed a gun and demanded property, authorities say. 

    The woman refused -- and the man pointed the gun at the baby, police say. When he did that, the woman gave him her purse, which had $7,000 in it, and the man fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle, authorities say. No injuries were reported.

    Police released surveillance video of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. 

    NYC Mom Accused of Slashing Her 2 Young Kids

    [NY] NYC Mom Accused of Slashing Her 2 Young Kids

    A mother stabbed her two young children, then went to the police precinct covered in blood and turned herself in, the NYPD says.

    (Published Monday, April 29, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us