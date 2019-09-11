Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly tried to rob a woman at gunpoint as she held her 1-year-old niece -- and he turned the weapon at the child as he threatened her, police say. (Published 38 minutes ago)

What to Know A 29-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint by a man who pointed the weapon at her 1-year-old niece in Queens last week, police say

No injuries were reported, but the thief made off with the woman's purse, which had $7,000 inside, according to authorities

Police released surveillance video of the suspect (above); anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly tried to rob a woman at gunpoint as she held her 1-year-old niece in Queens last week -- and he turned the weapon at the child when she initially denied him her bag, police say.

The 29-year-old woman was walking into a home near 135th Place and Sutter Avenue around dinnertime Friday when the stranger approached them, flashed a gun and demanded property, authorities say.

The woman refused -- and the man pointed the gun at the baby, police say. When he did that, the woman gave him her purse, which had $7,000 in it, and the man fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle, authorities say. No injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

