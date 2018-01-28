Disturbed Man Hits Cop With Laptop, Tries to Steal Gun: NYPD

What to Know A man tried to steal an officer's gun outside of Madison Square Garden hours before the Grammys

A disturbed man tried to steal an NYPD officer’s gun and then hit her in the face with a laptop outside Madison Square Garden hours before the Grammys were held there, police say.

The officer, 26-year-old Magna Kamara, was working at West 32nd Street and Seventh Avenue on Sunday when a man came up to her, according to police.

The man began talking to Kamara before suddenly trying to grab the gun out of her holster, police said.

The man, later identified as John Chin, wasn’t able to get the gun and ran away, according to police.

As Kamara chased Chin, he allegedly threw a laptop at her. The laptop smacked Kamara in her head, police said.

The two continued to run through the streets before Kamara was ultimately able to subdue and arrest Chin.

Both of them were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where Kamara was treated for the wound on her head and Chin was given a psychiatric evaluation.

Chin faces charges of assault and robbery. It wasn't immediately known if he had an attorney.