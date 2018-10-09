What to Know A man groped a 17-year-old girl’s groin on a Manhattan subway platform — then groped a woman's groin on another platform several days later

The man groped the girl on a platform inside the Lexington Avenue-53rd Street subway station on Oct. 3, according to police

On Sunday, he groped the 25-year-old woman inside the Lexington Avenue-125th Street station, police said

A man groped a 17-year-old girl’s groin on a Manhattan subway platform — then groped a woman’s groin on another subway platform less than a week later, the NYPD said.

The girl was walking on the E and M train platform inside the Lexington Avenue-53rd Street subway station around 10 a.m. on Oct. 3 when the man approached her from behind and groped her groin area as he walked past her, police said.

The man fled up an escalator after he groped the girl, the NYPD said.

And on Sunday around 11:20 a.m., a 25-year-old woman was waiting on the southbound 4 and 5 train platform inside the Lexington Avenue-125th Street station when the same man approached her from behind and groped her groin area, police said.

The woman followed the man as he fled onto a 4 train. He got off the train at 86th Street, the NYPD said.

The approximately 55-year-old man stands at around 5-foot-10, weighs around 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, a green jacket, dark blue jeans, a black baseball hat, black boots and sunglasses, police said.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.