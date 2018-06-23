Man Gropes 3 Teens Outside Broadway Show

The NYPD released the inset photo of a man suspected of groping three teens outside a Broadway show.

A man groped three teens in a crowd of people who had just left a Broadway theater after seeing the show "Anastasia," police said Saturday.

The man, believed to be about 55 years old, was standing outside the Broadhurst Theater late Friday when he touched the three girls, the NYPD said.

He touched a 15-year-old under her dress, then pressed himself against a 16-year-old and 19-year-old, police said.

Then the man ran away.

He's described as about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 215 pounds with brown eyes and balding gray hair. He was last seen wearing a beige baseball hat and a blue and yellow striped polo shirt.

Police released these surveillance photos of a man accused of groping three teens outside a Broadway theater.

Photo credit: NYPD

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

