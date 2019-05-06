Man Gropes 13-Year-Old Girl Walking Home in Brooklyn: Police - NBC New York
Man Gropes 13-Year-Old Girl Walking Home in Brooklyn: Police

The girl was walking home in Borough Park when the man approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks, police say

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 56 minutes ago

    NYPD
    The suspect police are searching for.

    What to Know

    • Police are searching for a man who allegedly groped a 13-year-old girl as she was walking home in Brooklyn

    • The girl was walking near 47th Street and 12th Avenue in Borough Park when the man approached her and grabbed her buttocks, police said

    • Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS

    A man allegedly groped a 13-year-old girl as she was walking home in Brooklyn, police say. 

    The girl was walking near 47th Street and 12th Avenue in Borough Park around 5:50 p.m. on April 24 when the man approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks, the NYPD said.

    The man fled the scene after he groped her, police said.

    The girl wasn’t physically injured during the incident, according to police.

    Police are now searching for an approximately 20-year-old, 5-foot-6, 140-pound man who was last seen wearing a grey shirt and black jeans.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

