Man Gropes 13-Year-Old Girl Walking Home in Brooklyn: Police

The suspect police are searching for.

A man allegedly groped a 13-year-old girl as she was walking home in Brooklyn, police say.

The girl was walking near 47th Street and 12th Avenue in Borough Park around 5:50 p.m. on April 24 when the man approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks, the NYPD said.

The man fled the scene after he groped her, police said.

The girl wasn’t physically injured during the incident, according to police.

Police are now searching for an approximately 20-year-old, 5-foot-6, 140-pound man who was last seen wearing a grey shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.