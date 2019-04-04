Man Grabs 15-Year-Old Girl, Shows Her Photo of His Genitals As She Walks to School: Police - NBC New York
Man Grabs 15-Year-Old Girl, Shows Her Photo of His Genitals As She Walks to School: Police

The girl was walking to school in Brooklyn when the man grabbed her arm, made a sexual comment and showed her the photo, police said

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    NYPD

    What to Know

    • A man grabbed a teenage girl’s arm and showed her a photo of his genitals as she was walking to school, the NYPD said

    • The 15-year-old girl was walking to school in East New York, Brooklyn when the man grabbed her and made a sexual comment

    • He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a black beanie cap, gray pants and brown work boots, according to police

    A man grabbed a teenage girl’s arm, made a lewd comment and showed her a photo of his genitals as she was walking to school, the NYPD said.

    The 15-year-old girl was walking to school near Livonia and Pennsylvania avenues in East New York around 8 a.m. on March 28 when a man she didn’t know grabbed her arm, made a sexual comment and showed her a photo of his private parts on his cell phone, police said.

    The girl and her 14-year-old friend left the location, and the man fled west on Livonia Avenue, the NYPD said.

    He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a black beanie cap, gray pants and brown work boots, according to police.

    Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

