A man grabbed a teenage girl’s arm, made a lewd comment and showed her a photo of his genitals as she was walking to school, the NYPD said.

The 15-year-old girl was walking to school near Livonia and Pennsylvania avenues in East New York around 8 a.m. on March 28 when a man she didn’t know grabbed her arm, made a sexual comment and showed her a photo of his private parts on his cell phone, police said.

The girl and her 14-year-old friend left the location, and the man fled west on Livonia Avenue, the NYPD said.

He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a black beanie cap, gray pants and brown work boots, according to police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.