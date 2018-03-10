Man Gets Out of Mercedes Only to Be Killed by Oncoming Car: NYPD - NBC New York
Man Gets Out of Mercedes Only to Be Killed by Oncoming Car: NYPD

Published 5 hours ago

    A man got out of a car on Grand Central Parkway early Saturday only to be hit and killed by an oncoming vehicle, police said.

    Arif Hoosein, 30, of Queens, was pronounced dead at Long Island Jewish Hospital, the NYPD said. He had severe head and body trauma, police said. 

    Police said Hoosein was a passenger in a Mercedes Benz when he got out of the car near Commonwealth Boulevard shortly before 4 a.m. 

    The driver of the Nissan Sentra that hit Hoosein stayed on the scene and wasn't charged. 

    The driver of the Mercedes fled, police said. She was later arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. 


