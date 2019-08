A young man was found dead on the street with a gunshot wound to his head in Queens, police said Sunday.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was found on the street at Kneeland Avenue and Manilla Street in Elmhurst, the NYPD said.

He was shot at about 5 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one has been arrested. The investigation is ongoing.