A woman was found shot to death with her hands bound in a Brooklyn apartment. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Friday, May 11, 2018)

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in the same building where a 62-year-old woman was found dead with her head shot and hands bound on Friday, law enforcement sources said.

Basil Gray, 54, was found dead inside the Bushwick Houses in Brooklyn around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, police and sources close to the investigation said.

Gray appeared to be dead for more than a day, the NYPD said.

The victim lived in the apartment next to the one where 62-year-old Ana Devalle lived and was found dead on Friday, sources said.

Police are now going door-to-door to check in on every resident in the building, sources added.

An investigation is ongoing.



