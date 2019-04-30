What to Know A man was found shot to death inside a gazebo at a New Jersey park, law enforcement sources say

The man, who appears to be in his 50s or 60s, was found inside a gazebo at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Tuesday, according to the sources.

The sources said the man had been shot. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

A park worker told News 4 she heard gunshots early Tuesday morning, but assumed she was hearing a fake gun used to scare away geese inside the park.

No one had been arrested in connection with the man’s death as of Tuesday afternoon, and an investigation is ongoing.

