The man was found inside a gazebo at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Tuesday

Published 19 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    What to Know

    A man was found shot to death inside a gazebo at a New Jersey park, law enforcement sources say

    • The Essex County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest

    A man was found shot to death inside a gazebo at a New Jersey park, law enforcement sources say.

    The man, who appears to be in his 50s or 60s, was found inside a gazebo at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Tuesday, according to the sources.

    The sources said the man had been shot. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

    A park worker told News 4 she heard gunshots early Tuesday morning, but assumed she was hearing a fake gun used to scare away geese inside the park.

    No one had been arrested in connection with the man’s death as of Tuesday afternoon, and an investigation is ongoing.

    The Essex County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

