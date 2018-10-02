What to Know A dead man found floating in a Queens harbor had chains wrapped around his legs, law enforcement sources said

The 53-year-old man was found floating fully-clothed in the World’s Fair Marina in Willets Point around 9:15 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said

A dead man found floating in a Queens harbor had chains wrapped around his legs, law enforcement sources said.

The 53-year-old man was found floating fully-clothed along the shoreline of the World’s Fair Marina in Willets Point around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, the NYPD said.

The man had chains wrapped around his legs, according to law enforcement sources.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police didn’t immediately release the man’s name. The Medical Examiner will determine how he died, and an investigation is ongoing.