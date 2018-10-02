Man Found Floating in Queens Harbor Had Chains Wrapped Around His Legs: Sources - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Found Floating in Queens Harbor Had Chains Wrapped Around His Legs: Sources

The 53-year-old man was found floating fully-clothed in the World’s Fair Marina Tuesday morning, police said

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Found Floating in Queens Harbor Had Chains Wrapped Around His Legs: Sources

    What to Know

    • A dead man found floating in a Queens harbor had chains wrapped around his legs, law enforcement sources said

    • The 53-year-old man was found floating fully-clothed in the World’s Fair Marina in Willets Point around 9:15 a.m.

    • He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said

    A dead man found floating in a Queens harbor had chains wrapped around his legs, law enforcement sources said.

    The 53-year-old man was found floating fully-clothed along the shoreline of the World’s Fair Marina in Willets Point around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, the NYPD said.

    The man had chains wrapped around his legs, according to law enforcement sources. 

    He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Police didn’t immediately release the man’s name. The Medical Examiner will determine how he died, and an investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us