Partially-Clothed Man Found Dead in Water Off Staten Island, Police Say - NBC New York
Partially-Clothed Man Found Dead in Water Off Staten Island, Police Say

The man, who had no obvious signs of trauma, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police

Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    A partially-clothed man was found dead in the water off of Staten Island, police said.

    Police responding to a 911 call found the man unconscious and unresponsive in the water off of 201 Edgewater Street in Rosebank around 8:48 a.m. on Saturday, the NYPD said.

    The man, who had no obvious signs of trauma, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

    The Medical Examiner will determine how the man died. An investigation is ongoing.

    Police didn’t immediately release the man’s name or age.

