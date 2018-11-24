What to Know A partially-clothed man was found dead in the water off of Staten Island, police said

Police found the man unconscious and unresponsive in the water off of Rosebank

The man had no obvious signs of trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene

A partially-clothed man was found dead in the water off of Staten Island, police said.

Police responding to a 911 call found the man unconscious and unresponsive in the water off of 201 Edgewater Street in Rosebank around 8:48 a.m. on Saturday, the NYPD said.

The man, who had no obvious signs of trauma, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Medical Examiner will determine how the man died. An investigation is ongoing.

Police didn’t immediately release the man’s name or age.