A man found dead in a Queens park wearing only socks and underwear was murdered, the NYPD said.

The man, who appeared to be in his 20s, was found dead at Bayswater Point State Park, in Bayswater near Far Rockaway, around noon on Sunday, police said.

The NYPD on Tuesday said they had deemed his death a homicide.

Law enforcement sources said the man was wearing only socks and underwear when police found him at the park.

The man had trauma to his head and body, according to police.

Police hadn’t released the man’s name as of Tuesday morning. An investigation is ongoing.