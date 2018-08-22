Man Found Dead in East River: NYPD

What to Know A man was found dead on Wednesday in the East River near FDR Drive and South Street, police say.

The man appeared to be in his twenties, although his identity is still unknown.

The NYPD is still currently investigating the man's cause of death.

Police responded to a 911 call around 9 a.m. on Wednesday reporting a man had been spotted in the water near FDR Drive and South Street, according to the NYPD.

The man, who was in his 20s, was unconscious when NYPD Harbor pulled him out of the water and brought him to pier 16.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Both the cause of death and the identity of the man remain unknown.