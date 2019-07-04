Man Found Dead in Commercial Town Car in Long Island Identified: Police - NBC New York
Man Found Dead in Commercial Town Car in Long Island Identified: Police

Officers responding found the driver, Hugh James, with a gunshot wound to his head while still in his commercial town car

    Man Found Dead in Commercial Town Car in Long Island Identified: Police

    What to Know

    • A man who was found dead in his car in Long Island Wednesday night has been identified, according to police

    • Officers responding found the driver, Hugh James, with a gunshot wound to his head while still in his commercial town car

    • An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County Homicide Squad

    A man who was found dead in his car in Long Island Wednesday night has been identified, according to police.

    Police were called to Wyandanch just before 7 p.m. after someone called 911 to report hearing a car crash. Officers responding found the driver, Hugh James, with a gunshot wound to his head while still in his commercial town car on Lake Drive, Suffolk County police said Thursday.

    James, of Deer Park, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

    An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

