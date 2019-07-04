What to Know A man who was found dead in his car in Long Island Wednesday night has been identified, according to police

Police were called to Wyandanch just before 7 p.m. after someone called 911 to report hearing a car crash. Officers responding found the driver, Hugh James, with a gunshot wound to his head while still in his commercial town car on Lake Drive, Suffolk County police said Thursday.

James, of Deer Park, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.