Man Found Dead in Central Park Near Lasker Pool

Police found the body of a man in Central Park Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to call just after 10:30 a.m. of an unconscious man near Lasker Pool and East Drive within the park, by East 106th Street.

When police arrived they discovered a man unconscious and unresponsive with a head injury, officials said, and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

A cause of death has not yet been determined, and an investigation is ongoing.