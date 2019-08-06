Man Found Dead in Central Park Near Lasker Pool - NBC New York
Man Found Dead in Central Park Near Lasker Pool

When police arrived they discovered an unconscious man with a head injury, officials said, and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene

Published 12 minutes ago

    Police found the body of a man in Central Park Tuesday morning, authorities said.

    Officers responded to call just after 10:30 a.m. of an unconscious man near Lasker Pool and East Drive within the park, by East 106th Street.

    When police arrived they discovered a man unconscious and unresponsive with a head injury, officials said, and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

    A cause of death has not yet been determined, and an investigation is ongoing.

