Man Found Dead in Central Park Near Lasker Pool

What to Know
Police found the body of a man in Central Park Tuesday morning, authorities said
Officers responded to call just after 10:30 a.m. of an unconscious man near Lasker Pool and East Drive within the park, by East 106th Street
When police arrived they discovered an unconscious man with a head injury, officials said, and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene
Police found the body of a man in Central Park Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Officers responded to call just after 10:30 a.m. of an unconscious man near Lasker Pool and East Drive within the park, by East 106th Street.
When police arrived they discovered a man unconscious and unresponsive with a head injury, officials said, and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
A cause of death has not yet been determined, and an investigation is ongoing.