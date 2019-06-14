What to Know Man was arrested outside a NJ elementary school Thursday after he was found with a gun and numerous rounds of ammunition, prosecutors say

A Delaware man was arrested outside a New Jersey elementary school Thursday after he was found with a loaded handgun and numerous rounds of ammunition, prosecutors say.

Thomas J. Wilkie, 46, of Bear, Delaware, is charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, fourth-degree possession of hollow-point bullets, and fourth-degree trespassing on school grounds, acting Union County Prosecutor Jennifer Davenport announced Friday.

According to prosecutors, at around 3:55 p.m. Thursday, Westfield Police Department patrol officers and detectives responded to Tamaques Elementary School on a report from the New Castle County Police Department in Delaware that a man, who was later identified as Wilkie, was en route to the school and may be armed.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, and to identify any potential threats.

Arriving officers located Wilkie in the front seat of his vehicle, a 2019 Mitsubishi SUV, parked in the school’s parking lot, holding a .45-caliber handgun loaded with hollow-point bullets, prosecutors say.

Wilkie had two additional loaded clips of ammunition, while 130 additional rounds of ammunition were located in the vehicle’s trunk, prosecutors say.

Wilkie's first appearance and detention hearing scheduled to take place June 19.

Convictions on second-degree criminal charges are commonly punishable by 5 to 10 years in state prison.

Attorney information for Wilkie was not immediately known.