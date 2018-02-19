Police are on the hunt for a man who they say followed a woman to her front door in Brooklyn, pushed his way into her apartment and tried to rape her. Rana Novini reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

Police are on the hunt for a man who they say followed a woman to her front door in Brooklyn over the weekend, pushed his way into her apartment and tried to rape her.

Cops say the man followed the 59-year-old woman to her door of her apartment in Bensonhurst on Saturday, forced his way inside, exposed himself to the woman threw her on the couch.

That’s when the 20-something-year-old man tried to rape the woman, who fought back, according to the NYPD. However, authorities say, when she resisted, the man slapped her in her face multiple times before she was able to run out of her apartment.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect inside the Bensonhurst apartment building.

Photo credit: NYPD

The man followed her into the hallway and the woman was able to get back inside her apartment and lock him out, officials said. He then ran away.

The victim was not seriously hurt in the attack, but paramedics treated her at the scene, authorities said.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.