Man Follows Woman to Front Door, Exposes Himself, Tries to Rape Her: NYPD - NBC New York
DEVELOPING: 
Latest Olympic News, Results
OLY-NY

Man Follows Woman to Front Door, Exposes Himself, Tries to Rape Her: NYPD

Police say the woman resisted, but the suspect slapped her in the face repeatedly

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		109827
    2
    Germany    		95418
    3
    Canada    		55616
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Woman Followed, Attacked at Her Own Apartment Door Step

    Police are on the hunt for a man who they say followed a woman to her front door in Brooklyn, pushed his way into her apartment and tried to rape her. Rana Novini reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Police say a 20-something-year-old man followed a woman to her front door in Brooklyn over the weekend and tried to rape her

    • The man also allegedly exposed himself as he pushed his way into the 59-year-old woman's apartment in Bensonhurst

    • The victim, who was eventually able to lock him out of her apartment, was not seriously injured in the attack and was treated at the scene

    Police are on the hunt for a man who they say followed a woman to her front door in Brooklyn over the weekend, pushed his way into her apartment and tried to rape her.

    Cops say the man followed the 59-year-old woman to her door of her apartment in Bensonhurst on Saturday, forced his way inside, exposed himself to the woman threw her on the couch.

    That’s when the 20-something-year-old man tried to rape the woman, who fought back, according to the NYPD. However, authorities say, when she resisted, the man slapped her in her face multiple times before she was able to run out of her apartment.

    Police released surveillance footage of the suspect inside the Bensonhurst apartment building.
    Photo credit: NYPD

    The man followed her into the hallway and the woman was able to get back inside her apartment and lock him out, officials said. He then ran away.

    The victim was not seriously hurt in the attack, but paramedics treated her at the scene, authorities said.

    Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us