Man Fatally Stabbed in the Back in Manhattan: Police

logo_nyc_2x

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A 33-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a fight in Manhattan Friday night, the NYPD said

    • Police responding to a 911 call found the man with a stab wound to his back in front of an apartment building in Harlem

    • No one had been arrested in connection with his death as of Saturday morning. An investigation is ongoing

    A 33-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a fight in Manhattan Friday night, the NYPD said.

    Police responding to a 911 call found the man with a stab wound to his back in front of an apartment building on West 135th Street, near Amsterdam Avenue, in Harlem around 11:15 p.m.

    He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

    Police say the man was involved in an argument with two other males of unknown ages when one of them grabbed him and the other tried to intervene.

    The man ended up getting stabbed in the back, the NYPD said. His name wasn’t immediately released.

    No one had been arrested in connection with his death as of Saturday morning. An investigation is ongoing.

