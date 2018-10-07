Hip-Hop Artist Fatally Shot Outside NYC Bar: Police, Family

What to Know A hip-hop artist and promoter was fatally shot outside the bar he works at in Queens, police and the man's family said

The man, who goes by the name "Hollywood," had just stepped out the front door of Tavern Bar & Lounge when he was shot, his sister said

His sister told NBC 4 New York her brother was a father of two. She believes he was targeted by the shooter

Frankie, who goes by the name "Hollywood," had just stepped out the front door of Tavern Bar & Lounge, on Jamaica Avenue between 97th and 98th streets in Woodhaven, around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday when he was shot in the neck and the leg, police and his sister, Sajah Reynolds, said.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

Reynolds, who was at the bar when the shooting happened, told NBC 4 New York her brother is a father of two, with two babies on the way.

She believes the shooting was a drive-by and that her brother was targeted, but said she didn't know who would kill him, or what their motive was.

"I feel like they had to wait 'til the right moment to get him," Reynolds said. "I just don't understand, like why him? Why come after him?"

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, and an investigation is ongoing, police said.