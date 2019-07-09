Man Falls Into 20,000-Pound Tank of Chocolate on Long Island

What to Know The South Brunswick Police Department tweeted out photos Tuesday of a hilarious do-it-yourself demolition job at a warehouse on Georges Road

Police say a person, with permits, demolished a building by hooking up a rope to the back of a pickup truck -- which is not allowed

Chief of Police Raymond J. Hayducka said the DIY demolition job kicked up dust to a nearby neighborhood; work stop order was issued

Talk about a sweet ordeal.

A 37-year-old man fell into a 20,000-pound tank of chocolate as he tried to add ingredients to the vat while working at Simply Natural Foods on Long Island Tuesday, authorities said.

The employee was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after the 12:45 p.m. accident in Commack.