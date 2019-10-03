Man Facing Weapons Charge Escapes Police at Queens Courthouse: Police - NBC New York
Man Facing Weapons Charge Escapes Police at Queens Courthouse: Police

Published 2 hours ago

    Man Facing Weapons Charge Escapes Police at Queens Courthouse: Police
    NYPD

    A man who was facing a judge for a weapons charge escaped police inside a Queens courtroom, police told NBC New York.

    Tyrell Escobar appeared in Queens Criminal Courthouse just before noon on Wednesday in regards to a June arrest for criminal possession of a weapon charge stemming from an allegation he fired a gun while at an Astoria basketball court, according to a law enforcement source.

    The 22-year-old was free on bond and making his first appearance in front of the judge in the case, when the magistrate elected to remand him for reasons not immediately available, the source told News 4.

    That’s when Escobar took off running, hopping over a courtroom gate and getting out of the building. Court officers chased after him but were unable to bring him into custody.

    He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and dark jeans. NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted that Escobar is dangerous and “known to be armed.”

    Anyone with information regarding Escobar, his whereabouts or the alleged crime can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

