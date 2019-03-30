Man Faces Charges in Wild Brooklyn Chase

A driver prepares to go before a judge after a wild chase through Brooklyn that ended when good Samaritans caught him. Ken Buffa reports.

A 39-year-old man faces charges Sunday in a wild chase through the streets -- and sidewalks -- of Crown Heights, which ended when a good Samaritan tackled him, officials say.

Andy James was charged with reckless driving, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, among other charges, the NYPD said. He was expected to be arraigned Saturday.

Officers found alcohol and marijuana in James' silver Jaguar, police said. His blood alcohol level was o.0801 percent.

James has previously faced charges relating to guns, marijuana and robbery, police said.

Police responding to two calls reporting an accident and a person with a gun near Troy Avenue and President Street in Crown Heights on Friday afternoon found civilians holding a man in custody, the NYPD said.

A preliminary investigation determined the man was driving a Jaguar sedan that hit several cars on President Street, police said.

At some point, the man allegedly jumped a curb and drove onto the sidewalk, according to police.

He then got out of his vehicle and tried to walk away, at which point a civilian saw him drop a gun and tackled him, the NYPD said.

Sources told News 4 the civilian was an off-duty Coast Guard member.

A spokesperson for the United States Coast Guard confirmed that the incident involved a New York area Coast Guardsman "acting in the capacity of a good Samaritan."